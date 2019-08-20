LSU says the "situation is ongoing" after an armed intruder was reported on campus.

No one has been wounded and there are no reports of gunfire on LSU's campus, but according to LSUPD an "armed intruder" was reported near Coates Hall, causing police to surround the area and evacuate the building.

LSUPD notified students through text messages and on Twitter, telling them to "Run, Hide of Fight." Those are the actions recommended by the US Government in an active shooter situation.

According to our partners at WBRZ, there was no shooting and no shots fired. The message sent to students was based on a "concerning report."

The Tweet, especially the 'run, hide or fight' part, generated a lot of comment on Twitter by the public, much of it taking exception to the phrase.

Police are continuing to search the area and have not given the all clear. They are asking people to avoid the area and remain in a safe place.

Classes have not yet started at LSU.

