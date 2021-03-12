Male victim declared dead at scene of Hollygrove area shooting: NOPD

First reports of the shooting got to dispatch around 11:25 a.m., according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division.

NEW ORLEANS — A male victim was declared dead at the scene of a shooting in the Hollygrove residential area Saturday morning, a police spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Reports of the killing were shared with WWLTV within 40 minutes from the 911 call reporting the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Mistletoe Street.

Investigators said the victim was fatally was wounded by the gunfire.

More information about the shooting may be forthcoming as the investigation moves forward.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867