Man declared dead at scene of Pines Village shooting: NOPD

Reports of the shooting came into the WWLTV newsroom shortly after 11 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was declared dead at the scene of a shooting in New Orleans Thursday morning.

According to reports from the New Orleans Police Department, the fatal shooting happened in Pines Village, a residential neighborhood in New Orleans East.

It happened in the 4800 block of Shalimar Drive, near Dwyer Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

NOPD's Public Affairs Divison didn't release much information, but more information may be forthcoming as the investigation unfolds.

First reports to NOPD about the homicide came in about 9:53 p.m. Officers confirmed the reports less than 30 minutes later.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.