NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Monday morning, prompting the latest in a string of homicide investigations in the city since Christmas.

According to New Orleans Police Department officials, a 22-year-old man was found shot in the back in an apartment in the 7700 block of Read Boulevard, in New Orleans East, around 12:40 a.m.

He was rushed to University Medical Center and died there shortly after arriving, officials said.

His identity was not immediately released as police worked to notify next of kin.

An investigation into the killing was opened and no further information was immediately available Monday.

The shooting death was one of several reported in New Orleans in the stretch from Christmas to New Years:

