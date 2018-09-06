NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that put a man and child in the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lynhuber Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Authorities said the victims were sitting on the porch of a home when someone walked up and opened fire. Police say the 5-year-old boy has a gunshot wound to the hand. A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and was listed in critical condition, police said.

They were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but police gave no word on their conditions.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

