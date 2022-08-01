Kenner PD looking for suspect who fled police, crashed car into pole with four-year-old inside

The suspect has an extensive criminal history according to Kenner Police Department.

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are searching for a man suspected of fleeing authorities and abandoning a four-year-old in his car after crashing it into a pole.

Police say that 35-year-old Adarius Hicks of Metairie bypassed a railroad crossing while caution signals were flashing red and fully lowered at the intersection of Kenner Avenue and Filmore Street.

Police say the vehicle fled from officers while they attempted a stop, which lead to a brief chase that resulted in the Hicks' vehicle crashing into a pole on South Sibley Street.

Police say that Hicks then ran away and evaded capture. After examining the vehicle for passengers, police found a four-year-old child strapped into a car seat.

The child was released into the custody of a parent after being examined by paramedics.

Police say they also found narcotics in the vehicle and that Hicks has an 'extensive' criminal history of narcotics violations, weapons violations and fleeing from police.

Currently, Hicks is wanted for resisting an officer, child desertion, possession of controlled dangerous substances and multiple traffic offenses.