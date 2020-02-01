NEW ORLEANS — A man accused by at least four women of exposing himself in the Marigny and Bywater neighborhoods is now in custody.

The suspect, 27-year-old Jordan Lincoln, was booked with obscenity and disturbing the peace following his arrest just outside the French Quarter on New Year’s Eve.

Victims and witnesses reported being flashed by a man fitting Lincoln’s description starting on Dec. 23, in some instances providing police with photographs and video of the man masturbating.

Lincoln, who appears to be homeless, was caught after some of the victims used social media to post his photograph, alerting others to comment about subsequent sightings.

One of the sightings took place in the French Quarter on New Year’s Eve. The social media network lit up tracking Lincoln, and a couple of activists helped guide a police officer to his location.

Lincoln was finally taken into custody in the 1800 block of Royal Street. While police booked him on one count of obscenity, the New Orleans Police Department said they are following up to determine if more charges can be added.

Lincoln’s bail was set at $55,000 and he remained in custody Thursday.

