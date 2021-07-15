Slidell 'road rage incident' ends in shooting in residential neighborhood

The initial incident, which was not disclosed by Slidell Police, happened near Highway 11 and Brownswitch Road, near where the highway meets I-12.

SLIDELL, La. — A man was arrested on the northshore Wednesday for allegedly following another motorist into a neighborhood and shooting at him in what police described as a road rage incident.

According to police, the suspect followed the victim into the Tanglewood subdivision after the incident. He then reportedly stopped his car in the middle of the street, got out and began firing in the victim's direction.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but police say the victim's car and a nearby house were struck by gunfire.

Police found the suspect's car several hours later near Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive, and took the man into custody.

He was not identified as of Thursday morning.

In a statement about the arrest posted to Facebook, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal condemned the violence and praised officers for finding the suspect.

"We will not tolerate this kind of careless and inexcusable behavior in Slidell," he said. "We immediately deployed a vast number of officers to search for the suspect. Within a couple of hours, we located the suspect’s vehicle and made an arrest."

It's unclear what charges the man could face in connection with the shooting.

