The man accused of killing his neighbor and controversial tow truck driver “Big Lee” Martin was back in court Monday.

The hearing was Wayne Higgins’ first court appearance since he bailed out of jail last month. There are still some questions about who will ultimately represent Higgins. Monday, a lawyer said the two attorneys who had previously represented the 78-year-old are no longer doing so.

WWL-TV reporter Paul Dudley caught up with Higgins as he was leaving the court room. Higgins said that he had nothing to say about the ongoing court proceedings.

Last month, Higgins was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. Police say he shot Martin in front of their adjoining Bonnabel Boulevard homes in May. Police say the alleged incident was caught on surveillance video.

Neighbors say their feud had been ongoing for years.

Higgins is expected to be back in court on September 24. That is when a new lawyer for Higgins is expected to be announced.

