Man accused of killing Karr student athlete indicted, charged with second-degree murder

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams announced on Monday that a Grand Jury has made a decision in the murder case of 18-year-old Edna Karr High School student-athlete Keyron Ross.

Williams announced the indictment of Tyrese Carter on charges of Second Degree Murder with a Firearm and Obstruction of Justice.

According to NOPD, Ross was killed while in his vehicle on January 26 in the 3800 block of Texas Drive. Carter turned himself into the NOPD on February 7.

"The senseless violence that took the life of Edna Karr student Keyron Ross was a tough moment for our community. And, we remain committed to securing justice for the Ross family and the entire Edna Karr High School community,” said Williams.