NEW ORLEANS — A 7.5 hour SWAT standoff in Treme on Tuesday ended with the arrest of a man suspected of murder in Jefferson Parish, New Orleans police officials said.

U.S. Marshals and NOPD officers arrested 30-year-old Elbert Webb around 2:30 p.m. after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a house in the 1000 block of N. Galvez Street earlier in the morning.

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the killing of a Jefferson Parish man in Marrero last Thursday night, Aug. 22, that started when JPSO deputies found 54-year-old Brinte Williams shot to death inside a home in the 4100 block of East Ames Boulevard.

Police identified Webb as the prime suspect in the investigation and arrived in Treme around 7 a.m. with a warrant for his arrest. That's when Webb blocked himself inside and refused to turn himself over to police, officials said.

An NOPD SWAT team was called and shutdown the street for several hours as special operations officers attempted to negotiate with Webb. Those negotiations eventually led to his surrender without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Webb was turned over to the JPSO, where he was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm.

JPSO officials said the investigation was ongoing.