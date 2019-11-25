NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of faking mental and physical disabilities to get sexual arousal from nurses changing his diaper pleaded not guilty in court Monday after initially reaching a deal with prosecutors.

According to court records, Rutledge Deas originally pleaded guilty to four counts of human trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, but changed his plea, causing the judge to tear up the guilty plea paperwork in court.

Louisiana State Police arrested Rutledge, 29, after he allegedly used social media to solicit health care providers for his mentally and physically handicapped 18-year-old brother, Cory, who does not exist.

Deas then allegedly posed as Cory and allow the caregiver to change his adult diaper to "obtain sexual arousal under the false pretense of being handicapped."

Police arrested Deas on 10 counts of sexual battery, 10 counts of human trafficking for labor, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of meth.

Deas' next hearing is set for Jan. 16, 2020.

