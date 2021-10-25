Man accused of threatening people with knife near Washington Parish fair

Deputies called to a campground near the fairground talked to a man who reported another man wearing a cowboy hat was threatening people with a knife.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly threatened people with a knife near the Washington Parish Free Fair on Thursday.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies called to a campground near the fairground talked to a man who reported another man wearing a cowboy hat was threatening people with a knife. Deputies say the witness pointed out a nearby camper where 54-year-old William Benny Creel was staying.

The sheriff's office says deputies approach the camper and made contact with Creel who appeared to be intoxicated and reportedly refused orders from officers.

"Creel was subdued and handcuffed after a brief struggle during which he tried to reach into a pants pocket," the WPSO said. It added that deputies found a fixed blade knife, brass knuckles, and a .38 caliber pistol in his possession.

Creel was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on charges of aggravated assault, a convict in possession of a firearm and two counts of resisting a police officer with the force of violence. He was released Friday after posting bond.

“This is a family fair and we have no tolerance for violence or any other misbehavior,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “I’m pleased no one was injured and thank both the Bogalusa Police Department and Rayburn Correctional Center for their assistance.”