Man allegedly shot at cop, killed witness

23-year-old Hassan Norris was booked on Friday for the death of 24-year-old Byron Nicholas and charged with second-degree murder.

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of shooting at a Kenner Police Officer three years ago has been arrested for the death of a witness, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Nicholas was set to give a witness testimony in Norris' trial for allegedly shooting at a Kenner Police Officer during a traffic stop in 2019.

Norris was arrested at the apartment complex on Riverside drive shortly after the 2019 shooting. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer for that shooting. Norris was let out on bond and skipped his court date.

In February Nicholas was killed outside the same apartment complex where Norris was first arrested.

Authorities say they were already looking for him.