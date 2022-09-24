Man and woman shot dead in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting that occurred in Marrero Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
The JPSO media release said that deputies were dispatched to the 2600 area of Bay Adams Drive at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man and woman inside a vehicle, both with a gunshot wound.
The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. JPSO said they have no suspect or motive at this time.
"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact our Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or call Crimestoppers," the press release said.