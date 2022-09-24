Man and woman shot dead in Marrero

Jefferson Parish Sheriffs have very few details to share at this current time.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting that occurred in Marrero Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The JPSO media release said that deputies were dispatched to the 2600 area of Bay Adams Drive at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man and woman inside a vehicle, both with a gunshot wound.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. JPSO said they have no suspect or motive at this time.