Man and woman shot in 2 separate Fourth of July shootings, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — A man and a woman were shot Tuesday in two separate shootings while the city celebrated Independence Day.

The NOPD says detectives are investigating after police were called at about 10:18 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in the 1900 block of France Street. Responding officers discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown at this time.

Then, at about 11:16 p.m. police responded to another shooting, this time in the 2200 block of Pleasure Street where officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Her condition is also unknown at this time.