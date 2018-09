NEW ORLEANS – A man and woman were hurt after gunfire broke out shortly after midnight in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:39 a.m. near Bullard Avenue and Hayne Boulevard. Officers arriving at the scene found a man and woman with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

© 2018 WWL