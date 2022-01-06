Man wanted after allegedly hitting NOPD officer with metal chair arrested

The New Orleans Police Department said 20-year-old Zachary Bott faces one count of battery of a police officer.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man wanted after allegedly striking a New Orleans police officer with a metal chair last week was arrested on Thursday.

The New Orleans Police Department said 20-year-old Zachary Bott faces one count of battery of a police officer. Bott turned himself in to NOPD’s violent offender warrant squad Thursday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

The police department said the attack happened around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue. Officers working a detail for the Lakeview Crime Prevention District saw a fight happening and ordered those involved to stop. At that time, police say Bott picked up a metal chair and struck the officer before running away.

The officer suffered minor injuries, the NOPD said.

The NOPD said a tip received by Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans helped detectives identify Bott as the attacker. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on Thursday.

Anyone with more information about the attack is asked to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6030.