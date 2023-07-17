Kenner man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle back to original owner

Jeffrey Ramos-Sotelo didn't realize the man he had tried to sell a motorcycle to was the same man he stole it from.

KENNER, La. — A Kenner man was arrested after he stole a motorcycle and unknowingly tried to sell it back to the man he stole it from, according to a press release from the Kenner Police Department.

On Sunday, June 25th, Jeffrey Ramos-Sotelo was planning to meet with a buyer he made contact with on Facebook Marketplace in Kenner. Ramos-Sotelo was planning to sell a motorcycle he had stolen previously.

However, Ramos-Sotelo did not realize that the buyer was the original owner of the stolen motorcycle. The owner had notified the Kenner Police Department that the meeting was to take place in the 300 block of West Esplanade.

Ramos-Sotelo was confronted by a patrol division of Kenner PD at the meeting place and fled from officers on the stolen motorcycle. He ended up in the area of Grandlake Boulevard where he entered the back seat of a vehicle.

That vehicle was stopped by Kenner PD and Ramos-Sotelo was arrested for Aggravated Flight from Officers, Possession of Stolen Property, and multiple traffic violations.

The driver of the vehicle which picked him up, Joshwel Gonzales-Caminerd, was arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Principle to Illegal Possession of Stolen Property.

The press release said that the motorcycle was recovered on the canal bank of the Platt canal.

"The Kenner Police Department thanks all those residents that provided such valuable information that lead to the location and the arrests of these two suspects," the press release said.