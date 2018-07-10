A 23-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a car chase ended in Metairie.

The incident happened around 4:35 a.m. when Louisiana State Troopers were on patrol and were flagged down by the victim who stated his vehicle was just stolen. Troopers canvassed the area, saw the stolen vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop at Canal and N. Claiborne.

The suspect then fled and a chase began. The chase ended on Metairie Road near Focis Street after the vehicle crashed into cars and pole in a strip mall at the location.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Romello James, was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, reckless operation, resisting arrest, aggravated flight and a fugitive from Orleans Parish.

Additional charges are pending, according to Louisiana State Police.

