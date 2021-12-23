NOLA man arrested after carjacking at Slidell gas station

Officers said they saw the car get onto Interstate 10 heading towards New Orleans but the vehicle had little to no gas in it.

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department arrested a New Orleans man after a carjacking Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, just after 4 p.m., they were called to a Shell Gas Station at 1833 Old Spanish Trail after a carjacking was reported.

The victim said they were trying to pump gas when the suspect identified as 31-year-old, Arsenio Wells, presented a gun and took the victim's Nissan Altima, according to police.

Police said they were able to find Wells at a gas station on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East. Wells noticed the police and tried to flee in the car but crashed it soon after on Read Blvd.

He then got out a fled on foot.

With the help of NOPD and LSP, Wells was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail. He is facing one count of carjacking with additional charges expected, according to the Slidell Police Department.