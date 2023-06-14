NOPD: Man arrested after crash that killed bicyclist

Police say 36-year-old Darren Mcintosh was driving westbound on St. Claude Avenue when hit the bicyclist.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says they have arrested the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist on St. Claude Avenue Tuesday night.

Police say 36-year-old Darren Mcintosh was driving westbound on St. Claude Avenue when hit the bicyclist who was going south on Marigny Street and crossing St. Claude Ave.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

Mcintosh was allegedly speeding prior to the crash, according to investigators. He stayed at the scene after the crash. Mcintosh was arrested and charged with negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Police also said that additional charges may be forthcoming pending the results of toxicology tests.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fatality Unit at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.