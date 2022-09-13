9 hour police standoff ends with suspect falling asleep, Sheriff reports

An Abita Springs man was arrested after falling asleep during a 9-hour SWAT Team standoff, according to police.

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — A man has been arrested after falling asleep during a 9-hour standoff between him, deputies, a bail bondsman, a SWAT team and a negotiations team in Abita Springs.

According to a spokesperson for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just before 5:15 p.m. on Monday when a bail bondsman called deputies for assistance in arresting Quinton Richard, 48, on a warrant. They say Richard pulled a gun out on the bail bondsman.

Officers say Richard then barricaded himself with multiple guns inside his home on Barque Place in Abita Springs, and authorities called the STPSO SWAT Team when he refused to come out.

The STPSO Negotiations Team was able to contact Richard, but a spokesperson says negotiations broke down, and chemical munitions entered the home with little to no effect.

It wasn’t until 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the SWAT team reportedly saw Richard sleeping inside the home via camera footage. That’s when they entered the home and arrested Richard without injury, ending a nine-hour standoff, according to a spokesperson for STPSO.

“We understand that many people were temporarily inconvenienced last night. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience as we worked to ensure the safety of all residents,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “As always, the safety of our residents is our top priority, and I am pleased the deputies on scene and the members of our SWAT team were able to take the suspect into custody safely and without any injury to him, any neighbors or our deputies.”

Richard was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges for resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and three counts of failure to appear.

The failure to appear charges are from alleged previous incidents, including a fourth offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, and speeding.