Man arrested, two stabbed to death & 2 injured in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. — A man was arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish on suspicion of killing two people and injuring two others in LaPlace Sunday.

The suspect, 23-year-old Oscar Urias, faces two charges of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted first-degree murder.

According to the L'observateur newspaper, two women were killed in a Sunday attack in the 2400 block of North Sugar Ridge Drive in LaPlace.

Two other people, a man and a woman, were injured.

Few details about the murders were available Monday morning, but the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said there was no threat to the community after Urias' arrest.

None of the victims has been identified as of Monday morning. Authorities did not provide an update on the conditions of the two surviving victims.

The LaPlace newspaper reported that a knife was used in the attack.

