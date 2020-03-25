NEW ORLEANS — A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash last year that caused a 4-year-old child to have his leg amputated was arrested Monday in Texas.

New Orleans police say 30-year-old Christopher Anders was driving “in a reckless manner” following a Saints game around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 24, when he lost control of his car in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue. The black Chevrolet Camaro drove onto a raised medium and struck the 4-year-old child and his father before striking a parked pickup truck.

Authorities say Anders ditched the car and ran away from the scene. Paramedics struggled to reach the crash site due to Saints fans celebrating the win under the Interstate 10 bridge. Police later said the child had to have his leg amputated and the boy’s father survived multiple surgeries.

SEE: He's had 9 surgeries, his son lost his leg after driver jumped curb during Saints victory celebration

The NOPD said investigators tracked Anders to Austin, Texas in March, where officers and the U.S. Marshals found him on March 23. Anders was arrested and is awaiting extradition to New Orleans to face charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NOPD Traffic Division detective Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The victims in the crash, Fred Carter and and his 4-year-old son, Ah'mier, were seriously injured but survived.

"It's like God's is watching over him," Carter said. "He's always smiling. I tell everyone he's in better condition than me."

Carter can now get around on crutches after nine surgeries. His son is learning to walk on one leg.

"Why you ran," Carter asks. "Why you left us like we was a possum on a dark road and you just ran over it."

