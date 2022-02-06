Kenner man arrested, accused of killing roommate

24-year-old Cade Fuxan has been charged with manslaughter.

KENNER, La. — Authorities say a Kenner man has been arrested after a fight with his roommate escalated to gun violence.

Kenner police arrested 24-year-old Cade Fuxan and charged him with manslaughter after shooting his roommate, 22-year-old James Parker, multiple times.

The police department says officers received the call around 9:15 Wednesday night from Fuxan who said that he had shot his roommate in their shared apartment at the Sugar Mill West Apartments complex at 4520 Williams Blvd.

Officers arrived and found Parker lying unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say Fuxan told officers that he and Parker had gotten into a fight and he shot Parker.

Detectives later learned that Fuxan and Parker had a similar altercation on Monday night, where Fuxan sustained facial and bodily injuries.And on Wednesday evening, Fuxan and Parker were engaged in another fight in which Fuxan claimed he tried to back away but Parker charged at him so he shot him in response.

The incident is still under investigation.