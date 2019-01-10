NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man is custody after a shooting in New Orleans' Gentilly area Monday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting around 11 p.m. in the 4600 block of Old Gentilly Road near Louisa Street. Police say one man was shot in the chest and was taken to University Medical Center.

It is unclear if the man's injuries are life-threatening. Police have not released the man's name at this time.

The police department said 45-year-old Terrance Johnson had been arrested at the location of the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

