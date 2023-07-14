Man arrested after shooting in Galliano near LA Highway 1

The man was taken into custody after a standoff.

GALLIANO, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested Friday morning after a shooting in Galliano.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired near West 194th Street at 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found an armed man who they say resisted their commands. The man was taken into custody after a standoff.

LA Highway 1 was shut down briefly from West 193rd to West 194th while detectives investigated.

More information, including the suspect's name, will be released later.