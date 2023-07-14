x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested after shooting in Galliano near LA Highway 1

The man was taken into custody after a standoff.
Credit: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after shooting in Galliano

GALLIANO, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested Friday morning after a shooting in Galliano.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired near West 194th Street at 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found an armed man who they say resisted their commands. The man was taken into custody after a standoff.

LA Highway 1 was shut down briefly from West 193rd to West 194th while detectives investigated. 

More information, including the suspect's name, will be released later.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man shoots wife to death after argument; goes to police and confesses, NOPD says

Before You Leave, Check This Out