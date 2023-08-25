Man arrested after SWAT roll in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — A SWAT team responded to a domestic violence incident overnight and arrested a suspect in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
The SWAT roll was called just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
After a few hours, 55-year-old Timothy Hilton was arrested.
No details were given about what led to the arrest.
Hilton was booked on aggravated domestic assault and illegal discharge of a firearm.
