x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested after SWAT roll in New Orleans East

After a few hours, 55-year-old Timothy Hilton was arrested.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — A SWAT  team responded to a domestic violence incident overnight and arrested a suspect in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.

The SWAT roll was called just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

After a few hours, 55-year-old Timothy Hilton was arrested. 

No details were given about what led to the arrest.

Hilton was booked on aggravated domestic assault and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out