A man was arrested after a domestic incident resulted in a SWAT standoff in a Slidell neighborhood Friday night, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies arrived at a home in south Slidell around 9 p.m. in reference to a fight between a pregnant woman and her live-in boyfriend.

The woman reported that she and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Steven Cayou, had an argument and then it became physical, the sheriff’s office says. The woman told deputies Cayou grabbed her and locked her out of the house and locked himself inside.

He then sent her several text messages threatening to kill himself and refused to come out of the house.

Following several hours of negotiations, Cayou still refused to come outside. Deputies obtained an arrest warrant the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team made forced entry into the home.

Cayou was found inside the home on the second floor and was taken into custody. He was taken to the parish jail and booked on charges of domestic abuse battery and resisting arrest.

