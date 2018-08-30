Deputies restricted access to a Tangipahoa Parish elementary school after a man made a threat against a school employee Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Chad Milton was involved in a "domestic related incident" at Martha Vineyard Elementary School in Ponchatoula Thursday morning. After leaving the school, Milton then allegedly sent threatening text messages to an employee.

Deputies circled the school, not allowing anyone to enter or leave the campus and closed Dunson Road for "precautionary measures."

Just after noon, deputies reported that Milton was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information on Milton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.

