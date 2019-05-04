SLIDELL, La. — A man in custody after police say he violently robbed a Slidell gas station last week.

The Slidell Police Department said 56-year-old Joseph Grant was booked with one count of simple robbery following a violent incident on April 4 at the Shell Gas Station in the 1800 block of Old Spanish Trail.

Authorities say Grant drove up to the gas station in a black Infinity SUV then struck a clerk and forced her to open the cash register. He then grabbed cash out of the register and several packs of Kool cigarettes before driving away from the store.

Slidell Police Department