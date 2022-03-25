Arrest made in Gentilly double shooting case that left man dead

46-year-old Bokio B. Johnson was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man is in custody in connection with a double shooting in Gentilly that left one man dead an a woman wounded on Wednesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 46-year-old Bokio B. Johnson was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:52 a.m. Wednesday near Providence Place and Chef Menteur Highway. Officers responding to calls of a shooting found a woman lying in the street who had been shot several times lying next to a man who had been shot in the head.

The police department said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives initially said that the suspect in the shooting was in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

On Friday, the police department said that Johnson was positiviely identified as a suspect in the shooting, and he was arrested after a search warrant was executed on his home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD homcide detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.