Man arrested in connection with fatal New Orleans East hit and run

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a male victim at around 2:45 Thursday morning.
Police arrested 20-year-old Shawn Honora after it was determined his black 2021 Dodge Charger sped through a yellow light at the intersection and struck the victim, who was driving a motorcycle.
Honora then fled the scene on foot and returned around 30-45 minutes later. He has been charged with principle to negligent homicide and for hit-and-run driving.
RELATED: 15-year-old arrested in hit-and-run