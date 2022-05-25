Man arrested in connection with fatal New Orleans East hit and run

The incident occurred early Thursday morning at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Read Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a male victim at around 2:45 Thursday morning.

Police arrested 20-year-old Shawn Honora after it was determined his black 2021 Dodge Charger sped through a yellow light at the intersection and struck the victim, who was driving a motorcycle.