Man arrested for alleged rape of LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man was arrested on LSU’s campus for allegedly raping a student in her dorm room on Monday.

The victim called the LSU Police Department, who identified the man as Vishal Bhardwaj, 26. A few nights before on Saturday, Bhardwaj and the student were in her dorm, located in the north hall of the campus, discussing things related to sex. The student told Bhardwaj that she did not want to have sex with him.

He proceeded to make forceful sexual advances while the student “told him to stop multiple times,” and then raped the victim, according to our partners at WBRZ. Arrest documents report Bhardwaj physically moving the student “in a position to have sex with her.”

Officers say he apologized, claiming it was consensual and the victim liked it. He was arrested shortly after.

Bhardwaj faces a charge of third-degree rape.