Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to nearly a dozen cars, including his ex-girlfriend's

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities arrested a New Orleans man for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's car and the cars of several people close to her.

Police arrested 62-year-old Michael Jackson and booked him with one count each of Aggravated Arson and Simple Arson with more charges pending.

According St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1, Jackson intentionally set fire to his ex-girlfriend's car, her new boyfriend's car, and cars belonging to her friends on three separate occasions from December to January.

Other nearby vehicles were also damaged by the fires, according to officials.

Jackson was arrested on Jan. 31 with the help of the Louisiana Attorney General's office.

“This is a dangerous individual that, thankfully, has been stopped,” State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning said. “The investigative partnership established on this case was critical in achieving this outcome and this should send a clear message to anyone attempting to commit arsons in this state that the full resources of this office, and its partners, will always be utilized to hold you accountable.”

