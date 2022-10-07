Man arrested for burglary of Mandeville business, injures deputy

Deputies caught the man trying to break into a safe with power tools.

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man that they caught burglarizing a Mandeville business on Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville around 4:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress.

When they arrived they saw the man inside the business trying to break into a safe with power tools. The man exited the business through a hole he had cut in the side of the building, according to deputies.

Once outside of the business the suspect was armed with a firearm and fought with the deputies as he tried to escape. The deputies eventually took him into custody and put him in the back of a patrol car.

One of the deputies was injured when they tried to secure the suspect in the back seat.

The suspect and the injured deputy were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies were unable to identify the man. He was arrested on one count each of business burglary, resisting arrest, and aggravated battery. He was booked in as a John Doe into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.