STPSO: New Orleans man arrested for deadly shooting in Lacombe

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a New Orleans man in connection to a homicide homicide in the Briar Lake area of Lacombe.
20-year-old Karneilius Coleman was arrested Friday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and ATF, according to a press release.
The Sheriff’s Office believes he was involved in a shooting that killed a man on the 61000 block of Brittany Drive on March 18.
Kenner Police had a warrant to arrest Coleman for an unrelated crime, and was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive on Friday afternoon, according to a press release. Once he was in custody, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office office says they quickly secured an arrest warrant on him for one count of second-degree murder.
If you know any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or submit a tip. You can remain anonymous.
