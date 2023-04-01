x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

STPSO: New Orleans man arrested for deadly shooting in Lacombe

A 20-year-old man from New Orleans was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that killed a man in Lacombe in March.
Credit: Getty Images
Police lights at night (generic image)

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a New Orleans man in connection to a homicide homicide in the Briar Lake area of Lacombe.

20-year-old Karneilius Coleman was arrested Friday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and ATF, according to a press release. 

The Sheriff’s Office believes he was involved in a shooting that killed a man on the 61000 block of Brittany Drive on March 18. 

Kenner Police had a warrant to arrest Coleman for an unrelated crime, and was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive on Friday afternoon, according to a press release. Once he was in custody, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office office says they quickly secured an arrest warrant on him for one count of second-degree murder.

If you know any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or submit a tip. You can remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

NOPD recruit shares his family's backstory which landed him on the force

Before You Leave, Check This Out