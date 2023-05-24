Man arrested for driving Ice Cream truck into Kenner home, critically injuring child

71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor of Kenner was arrested for negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police announced in a Wednesday press release that they arrested a driver of a van who crashed into a Clemson Drive apartment building and critically injured a 12-year-old.

Mansoor was initially taken to a hospital after the incident and released but was arrested after further investigation.

Adrian Fajardo, who was inside playing video games at the time of the crash, remains in critical condition at this c urrent time. Kenner Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The ice cream truck driver, 71 year old Mechael Yousef Mansoor, has been arrested for Negligent Injuries and Reckless Operation of a Vehicle. https://t.co/6qGaQG0M73 — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) May 24, 2023