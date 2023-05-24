Man arrested for driving Ice Cream truck into Kenner home, critically injuring child

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police announced in a Wednesday press release that they arrested a driver of a van who crashed into a Clemson Drive apartment building and critically injured a 12-year-old.
71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor of Kenner was arrested for negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Mansoor was initially taken to a hospital after the incident and released but was arrested after further investigation.
Adrian Fajardo, who was inside playing video games at the time of the crash, remains in critical condition at this current time. Kenner Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
