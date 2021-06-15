Man arrested for fatal stabbing on Claiborne Avenue bridge

It is unclear where Mercadel was picked up, but the NOPD said he was arrested by a team comprised of their Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on the Claiborne Avenue bridge last week.

Police say 27-year-old Darren Mercadel is responsible for the killing of a man found in an SUV in the 5400 block of North Villere Street on June 9.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

It is unclear where Mercadel was picked up, but the NOPD said he was arrested by a team comprised of their Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals.

Mercadel was booked on a charge of second-degree murder into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

