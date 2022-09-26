Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ.
Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.
Wiltz was arrested by Slidell Police during a standoff at an apartment complex last Wedneday.
U.S. Marshals attempted to serve Wiltz a warrant when he barricaded himself inside an apartment along with his girlfriend and two young children.
A SWAT team eventually negotiated his surrender and the release of his girlfriend and children.
Cooper was shot while protecting his wife from intruders at their Gentilly home. He recently had a health setback in the course of his recovery from that shooting. Leslie Cooper said the stroke is related to his gunshot wounds.
RELATED: He was shot several times trying to protect his wife and home - 3 months later he's back in the ICU
