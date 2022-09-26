x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ

Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper back in may in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ.

Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.

Wiltz was arrested by Slidell Police during a standoff at an apartment complex last Wedneday.

U.S. Marshals attempted to serve Wiltz a warrant when he barricaded himself inside an apartment along with his girlfriend and two young children.

A SWAT team eventually negotiated his surrender and the release of his girlfriend and children.

Cooper was shot while protecting his wife from intruders at their Gentilly home. He recently had a health setback in the course of his recovery from that shooting. Leslie Cooper said the stroke is related to his gunshot wounds.

RELATED: He was shot several times trying to protect his wife and home - 3 months later he's back in the ICU

RELATED: Slidell police negotiate surrender after man refuses arrest warrant

RELATED: He was shot several times trying to protect his wife and home - 3 months later he's back in the ICU

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out