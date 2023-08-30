Man arrested for homicide in double-shooting on Poydras Street

The New Orleans Police Department arrested Bobby Smith, Jr., in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Poydras Street on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested 39-year-old Bobby Smith, Jr., in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Poydras Street on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. and involved two victims, with one mortally wounded – 44-year-old William Bailey III. Meanwhile, a woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The NOPD Homicide Unit identified Smith as the alleged perpetrator and arrested him on one count of second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, he was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.