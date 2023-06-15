Hammond man arrested for murder, rape after woman overdoses, TPSO says

Ernest "Fletcher" Felder allegedly provided Pauline Deese with illegal narcotics containing Fentanyl, according to TPSO.

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced they arrested a man in connection with the overdose of a woman on Monday.

48-year-old Ernest "Fletcher" Felder of Hammond allegedly provided 30-year-old Pauline Deese of Hammond with illegal narcotics containing Fentanyl, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that on Sunday, June 11, deputies received a missing persons report that Deese had not been heard from since 8:00 p.m. the night before

Deese ingested the narcotics, and Felder then sexually assaulted her. Investigators say that during the assault, Deese overdosed and became unresponsive. She was later dropped off at North Oaks Medical Center by a private vehicle, where she was pronounced dead.

Felder was taken into custody on Monday, June 12, and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Felder faces the following charges:

(1) count First Degree Murder

(1) count Second Degree Rape

(2) counts Possession CDS II,

(1) count Possession CDS 1,

(1) count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(1) count Resisting an Officer.