Man arrested for murder in Biloxi: Police

NEW ORLEANS — On Saturday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman.
Police say they responded to an apartment in the 300 Block of Rodenberg Avenue to check on a woman. The police said they found signs of struggle and a deceased woman inside an apartment when they arrived.
Investigators say 37-year-old Pitipong Daengbunga, of Biloxi, developed as a suspect and was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder.
Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued an arrest warrant for Daengbunga and a $1,000,000 bond. Daengbunga was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.