Man arrested for murder in Biloxi: Police

NEW ORLEANS — On Saturday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman.

Police say they responded to an apartment in the 300 Block of Rodenberg Avenue to check on a woman. The police said they found signs of struggle and a deceased woman inside an apartment when they arrived.

Investigators say 37-year-old Pitipong Daengbunga, of Biloxi, developed as a suspect and was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued an arrest warrant for Daengbunga and a $1,000,000 bond. Daengbunga was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.