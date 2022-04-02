x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested for murder in Biloxi: Police

Investigators say 37-year-old Pitipong Daengbunga, was charged with first-degree murder.

NEW ORLEANS — On Saturday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman.

Police say they responded to an apartment in the 300 Block of Rodenberg Avenue to check on a woman. The police said they found signs of struggle and a deceased woman inside an apartment when they arrived.

Investigators say 37-year-old Pitipong Daengbunga, of Biloxi, developed as a suspect and was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued an arrest warrant for Daengbunga and a $1,000,000 bond. Daengbunga was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Man suspected of ICU nurse attack arrested in St. Bernard