Covington man arrested for raping teen girl while pretending to be an officer

A Covington man was arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl while masquerading as a police officer near Baton Rouge.

Jason Miller, 53, was arrested Tuesday night near Livingston, according to police records.

An incident report filed with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the assault happened Nov. 7.

Miller allegedly pulled up alongside the 17-year-old victim while she was walking near the intersection of Starboard Drive and Stern Avenue in the Gardere area.

The girl reportedly told investigators Miller flashed what appeared to be a badge from inside his truck and told her to put her hands against the vehicle. The girl said Miller then asked her if she was involved with buying or selling drugs, handcuffed her and placed her in the back seat of the truck.

When the girl realized Miller had a handgun in the front passenger seat, she started filming on her phone.

Miller allegedly stopped at a nearby park and got into the backseat with the victim while armed with a stun gun. he then allegedly told her he didn't want to "stun gun her or hurt her," and that he would let her go if she performed sex acts on him.

After the assault, Miller let the girl out of his car and drove away, she told authorities.

He faces one charge of false imprisonment, two charges of first-degree rape and one charge of impersonating a peace officer.

