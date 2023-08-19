Man arrested in cockfighting investigation, 72 birds seized

An anonymous tip about the possible mistreatment of roosters led to the arrest of 41-year-old Peter Pham.

HARVEY, La. — A man in Harvey was arrested on animal cruelty and suspicion of illegal cockfighting charges.

An anonymous tip about the possible mistreatment of roosters led to the arrest of 41-year-old Peter Pham, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

20 roosters and 52 hens were taken from Pham's home.

In addition to the chickens that were seized, another *ten birds* were found dead, along with other dead livestock.

Several chickens were also injured, and some of the birds may have to be euthanized.

The owner was arrested on animal cruelty and "suspicion of illegal cockfighting" charges.