NEW ORLEANS -- A man is in jail Tuesday after police say he was involved in a shooting that injured four people, including two small children.

Police said 23-year-old Bernard Murray was arrested Thursday in connection with a July 25 shooting that happened at the intersection of the North I-10 Service Road and Bullard Avenue.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said police believe a red pickup truck came up to the vehicle at the intersection and someone in the truck shot into the car.

The girls, who were 7 and 5 years old, and the woman were shot in the leg. Police have not said where the man was shot. All of the victims are in good condition, Harrison said.

Officials said investigators originally identified Murray as a person of interest, then the probable cause was found and an arrest warrant was issued.

Murray faces various counts including attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

