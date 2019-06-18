METAIRIE, La. — A man was arrested Tuesday night hours after a double homicide on W. Metairie Avenue that authorities said he's responsible for caring out.

The man, who Jefferson Parish Sheriff's officials are not identifying at this time, surrendered without incident after an hours-long police roll outside a house on Trefmy Avenue, off Mitchell Avenue near the Shrine on Airline around 8 p.m.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the man is responsible leaving two men shot to death in a vehicle on W. Metairie Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were responding to a call of a homicide at the intersection of W. Metairie Avenue and N. Upland Street.

When they arrived, they found two unidentified men dead at the location inside a vehicle that appeared to be a SUV. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday at the scene, Lopinto said investigators did not yet know if the killings were connected to a fatal shooting on the same road early Tuesday morning.

However, after the man was arrested, Lopinto said investigators did not believe the killings were connected.

JPSO officials said the first shooting happened around 1 a.m. near West Metairie and Henry Landry avenues. Lopinto said neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots. Deputies arriving at the scene found an unidentified 26-year-old unconscious in the area.

A couple of hours later, a second separate shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Elm Street near Airline Drive. Authorities say one man was wounded but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about these shooting can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story had a later time when the incident occurred, and a different cross street. This report has been updated to reflect the shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. near N. Upland Street.