NEW ORLEANS -- Police arrested the man accused in a shooting on I-10 that injured three people, including two children.

Officials said 19-year-old Nas Jackson surrendered to police and U.S. Marshals in the 1400 block of North Broad Street earlier today.

On Aug. 1, Jackson allegedly injured a 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old child during a shooting on the I-10 near the Crowder Boulevard exit according to police. Jackson was apparently involved in an ongoing dispute with some of the victims.

Jackson was also arrested in connection with a 2015 7th Ward shooting that took the life of 34-year-old Clarence Johnson.

Another man, 20-year-old Jerry Pipkins, was also arrested in connection with the 2015 shooting, police said.

Jackson was booked with various charges, including one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

