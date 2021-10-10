Man arrested in multi-parish crime spree shot, killed LSP trooper: LSP

Adam Gaubert was killed in the line of duty as a master trooper after 19 years of service in the Louisiana State Police.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A member of the Louisiana State Police was shot and killed Saturday in Ascension Parish, according to reports from the Ascension Parish Sherriff's Office & the LSP.

The trooper was found dead in Ascension Parish during a manhunt. Gaubert was killed by a fugitive who was on the run Saturday, Matthew Mire.

Mire shot the trooper in an ambush Saturday morning, LSP reports said.

Law enforcement agencies across several parishes worked with LSP in a manhunt that began Saturday morning to find Mire, a 31-year-old Louisiana man who's accused of breaking into two homes and opening fire.

Mire's motive remained a mystery to local law enforcement Saturday night.

"We don't know why this guy shot five people and tried to shoot a sixth," Sheriff Bobby Webre said during a Saturday evening press conference.

The homes were in Livingston Parish and Ascension Parish. Mire shot two victims in each home, wounding four people, police reports said.

One of those four victims, Pamela Adair, 37, died after she was brought to a hospital for emergency medical treatment. She was shot in the home in Ascension Parish.

Mire also opened fire at a LSP trooper trying to pull him over in East Baton Rouge Parish when he was seen in the truck he stole after the Livingston Parish home invasion Saturday.

Gaubert, the LSP trooper killed in the line of duty Saturday, died near the scene of the second home invasion, in Prairieville.

The suspect in the crime spree that spanned Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge Parish —Mire— was arrested around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said arresting Mire wasn't by chance.

"Listen, you don't get him to come out," Webre told a reporter during a press conference Saturday evening. "You go in there and get him. He didn't come out. He ran all day long. With the information that we had, with the number of personnel in the woods, with support from the air, support from the ground, support in the water— We were able to flush him out. He didn't give up. We had to get him."

The sheriff said Louisianans contributed to the capture of the suspect. APSO made reverse 911 calls to areas where the suspect was known to be at large, Webre said.

During the press conference, Webre thanked local media outlets for getting information on the crime spree and manhunt out to keep people safe. He also thanked the public for cooperating with authorities.